Sarawak back on top again with 2,825 new Covid-19 cases today

KUCHING (Sept 24): Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases rose to 2,825 today, placing the State at the top of the list among states and territories in the country.

The number of cases in the State only dropped below the 2,000-mark three times this month – yesterday (1,766), Wednesday (1,712), and on Sept 14 (1,983).

“Sarawak’s new cases of 2,825 today brought the State’s infections tally to 193,434, while Malaysia as a whole reported 14,554 new infections,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a Facebook post.

To date, Malaysia has reported 2,171,232 cases.

Selangor came in second on the infections table today with 2,244 cases, followed by Johor (1,807), Sabah (1,273), Penang (1,231), and Perak (1,144).

Other states and territories that reported three-digit cases were Kelantan (910), Kedah (908), Terengganu (690), Pahang (598), Melaka (401), Kuala Lumpur (271), and Negeri Sembilan (157).

Perlis and Putrajaya recorded 65 cases and 30 cases respectively.

Only Labuan did not report any new cases today.