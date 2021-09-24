Sarawak cops issue 42 SOP compounds today, 38 in Kuching alone

KUCHING (Sept 24): Sarawak police today have issued 42 compounds for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) with 38 of them issued in Kuching.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), three were issued in Miri and one in Padawan.

The committee said 18 of the compounds were issued for failure to maintain physical distancing in public places, 11 for failure to scan the MySejahtera QR code or sign the attendance logbook before entering the premises, 10 for loitering in public places beyond the stipulated hours, and three for entering places in the ‘negative list’.

This brought the total number of compounds issued by the state police thus far to 11,055 since the Movement Control Order was first enforces in March last year.

Meanwhile at the local authorities level, the Bau District Council issued three compounds for failure to keep a complete attendance logbook.

This brought the cumulative number of SOP compounds issued by the various local authorities statewide to 1,495.