Schools urged to tone down air-cond to curb spread of Covid-19

TANJUNG MALIM (Sept 24): School administrators have been advised to cut back on the use of air-conditioning in order to improve the circulation of fresh air as a safeguard against the spread of Covid-19 once the schooling session is reopened.

Deputy Education Minister I Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said the recommended range of temperature within school buildings was from 23 to 26 degrees Celsius, if all air-conditioners are being switched on.

“Our advice is to cut down on the use of air-cond and to avoid temperatures which are too cold, as the top priority is air circulation,” he told reporters after visiting a vaccination centre (PPV) at SMK Proton City here today.

Dr Mah added that the ministry has embarked on visits to ensure that all schools and educational institutions install a healthy indoor system of air circulation to keep Covid-19 at bay, in preparations for the reopening of schools.

In any event, he said no undue reports have been received, regarding poor air circulation in schools and all has been satisfactory so far.

On whether there were reluctant parents who objected to their children being vaccinated against Covid-19, Dr Mah said it was premature to assess since the ministry was still in its initial phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) for Adolescents.

“We can see that students and parents are generally willing and are receptive to the vaccination.

“As far as I know, there have been no objections from them in receiving the vaccination,” he said.

With regards to that, he said correct information to dispel misconceptions on vaccination would be stepped up to encourage students and parents to bring their kids for vaccination, to ensure a safe classroom environment for lessons.

Schools will reopen in stages starting with exam year students on Oct 3.

Earlier, 127 out of 570 students at SMK Proton City received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. – Bernama