SDMC: Nine more premises in Sarawak listed in HIDE

KUCHING (Sept 24): Nine more commercial premises in Sarawak have been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, with five in Kuching, two in Sibu and one each in Kota Padawan and Serian.

In Kuching, the premises were Mydin (Vista Tunku) in Petra Jaya, Wisma Satok, Vivacity Megamall, Emart (Tabuan) and Emart (Batu Kawa), according to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update.

In Kota Padawan the premises was the MPP Wet Market, and in Serian was the Lepapa Hypermarket, while the two premises in Sibu were the Sibu Central Market and Sibu Centrel Market (Night Market).

This brought the cumulative number of premises in Sarawak listed in the HIDE system to 380, said SDMC.

HIDE premises are said to have the potential to turn into clusters if no pre-emptive actions are taken.

If no hotspots emerge in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises will be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.