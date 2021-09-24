Seven men detained to help investigation of brawl in Piasau Jaya

MIRI (Sept 24): Police have detained seven men to assist in the investigation of a fight that took place in Piasau Jaya here yesterday (Sept 23).

Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari said the fight took place around 5.30pm.

According to him, the incident was connected to an earlier incident where a lawyer claimed to have been attacked by a man known to him while riding home on a motorcycle.

The attack is said to have left him with minor injuries.

“Following the incident, the victim’s brother took action to track down the attacker along with some of his friends and there was a fight that resulted in damage to property and injuries.

“Police who arrived at the scene had to fire in the air to settle the fight and calm the situation,” Hakemal said in a statement.

The fight was videoed by bystanders and has since gone viral on social media.

Hakemal said all those involved in the fight had lodged police reports and were detained by the Miri District Criminal Investigation Department to assist with the investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 506, Section 447, and Section 427 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, criminal trespass, and committing mischief resulting in loss,” he said.

All the suspects were remanded for a day by the Magistrates’ Court here to assist with the investigation.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu issued the remand order via the Zoom app.