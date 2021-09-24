STAR willing to work with any political parties – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU(Sept 24): Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) is willing to work with any political parties for the sake of political stability, said its president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

He said this in response to rumours regarding the possible cooperation among STAR, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), as disclosed by a local portal recently.

“Well, we are open to working with any political party for the sake of political stability. This is what we have been doing all this while,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

The local portal reported that several sources have claimed that cooperation among the three parties is ‘not impossible’.

“We are open to suggestions. Why not all these political parties and leaders unite as a single entity just like Sarawak so that we can be strong,” said Jeffrey.

The Keningau MP opined that such cooperation is ideal and one day it could potentially happen.

“Let us work towards it,” he told reporters at a signing ceremony, held at Sokid Villa on Friday.

Jeffrey had opined that the opposition and government parties are now on common ground, citing the recent State Legislative Assembly sitting.

“We are now in tune mentally on the Malaysia Agreement (MA63), state’s rights, and the Territorial Sea Act 2012,” he said.

Speculations regarding Warisan’s readiness to work with other Sabah-based parties have been going on for some time now.

In May, Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal had indicated that he is prepared to work with PBS, describing them as the ideal partner to work with to fight for Sabah’s rights.

In response, Jeffrey said that he has no qualms with PBS wanting to work with Warisan.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey, who is chairman of KOPSTAR Holdings Sdn Bhd witnessed the cooperative signing a joint venture agreement with Trucknet Machinery Trading Sdn Bhd to help its members manage their produce.

Jeffrey said the agreement would assist the cooperative members, especially farmers, in the transportation and marketing of their produce.

“Through this agreement, cooperative members will be able to own these light machinery through easy purchase financing designed by KOPSTAR,” he said.

KOPSTAR Group CEO Datuk Iskandar Datuk Abdul Malik said the cooperatives hope to distribute 2,000 light trucks to members and other interested buyers.

“These trucks are 20% cheaper compared to other brands in their class. Members who want to buy one of these trucks can contact us, and we will help them by providing a microcredit of at least RM2,000 per participant,” he said.