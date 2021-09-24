Three civil servants fined for using fake documents

KOTA KINABALU(Sept 24): Three civil servants were fined by the Sessions Court here yesterday for separate charges of using fake documents to claim for their accommodation expenses and journey allowances.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat imposed the sentence after Mohd Hanip Juarip, 33, Razilah Sahad, 39, and Panduan Paglin, 40, pleaded guilty to their alternative charges under Section 471 of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 465 of the same Code.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

All the three accused persons were fined RM1,500, in default, three months’ jail for each of their charges.

Mohd Hanif and Panduan had six alternative charges. Their total fines were RM9,000.

Meanwhile, Razilah had eight alternative charges and her total fine was RM12,000.

The trio’s charges among others stated that they had given fake details in the documents submitted for claiming their accommodation expenses and journey allowances between February and November, 2017.

In a separate case, a self-employed man was jailed for two days and fined a total of RM20,000 for two charges of bribing two policemen.

For both his charges, Sharif-Ud-Din, 40, admitted to corruptly giving RM500 to the cops as an inducement not to take action against him for allegedly possessing contraband cigarettes.

The offences took place at a grocery shop here on April 22 and March 23, 2020.

For each of the charges, Sharif was sentenced to one day behind bars and RM10,000 fine, in default, four months’ imprisonment.

The court ordered Sharif to serve his jail sentence concurrently.