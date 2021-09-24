Three more Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak – SDMC

KUCHING (Sept 24): Another three Covid-19 clusters were detected in Sarawak today, involving a workplace cluster and two community clusters.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update said the Haidah Cluster is a workplace cluster involving workers and crew members of a logistics and transportation ship docked off the coast of Bintulu, currently placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO)

Out of a total of 173 individuals screened from this cluster, 92 were positive for Covid-19 including the index case, while 36 were still waiting for their lab test results.

Out of that, 45 of the positive cases from this cluster were reported today, SDMC added.

The community cluster in Subis, dubbed the Sungai Merusa Cluster, involves residents in a longhouse at Sungai Merusa, Niah that has been placed under EMCO.

The cluster saw 44 positive cases including the index case out of 57 individuals screened, with one still waiting for his lab test result.

SDMC said 29 of the positive cases from this cluster were reported today.

Another community cluster dubbed the Kanawa Baram Cluster involved residents in a village in Marudi which has been placed under EMCO.

A total of 29 individuals were tested positive for Covid-19 including the index case from this cluster out of 53 screened, with one still waiting for his lab test result.

Out of a total of 53 individuals screened, 29 were tested positive, 23 were negative, and one still waiting for test results.

SDMC said 13 of the cases from this cluster were reported today.

Meanwhile, three clusters – the Taman Indah Landeh Cluster and the Lorong Temenggung Haji Gobil Cluster in Kuching; and the Nanga Dap Cluster in Kanowit – have ended after no new cases reported from them in the last 28 days.

To date, there were 131 active clusters remaining in Sarawak, with 10 of them reported 202 new cases today.

Other clusters which reported new cases today were the Kampung Bungey Cluster with 60 cases, Sungai Ipoh Cluster (21), Batu 10 Jalan Oya Cluster (18), KM20 Jalan Betong Cluster (10), Long Urun Cluster (4), Sungai Pana Cluster (1) and Duras Cluster (1).

The remaining 121 active clusters did not report any additional cases.