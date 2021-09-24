TikTok triumph for Labuan students

LABUAN(Sept 24): The charming Chieng sisters have amazed citizens of Labuan by coming first in the Tik Tok Challenge ‘Malaysia: Ekspresi Kemerdekaan’ 2021, International School Category, winning RM1500.

Labuan International School’s (LIS) Jewel Chieng Shao Li, from Year 10, and Nathania Chieng Shao Yin, from Year 8, took Malaysia by storm with their inspiring Tik Tok video, ‘Malaysia Is Where My Heart Is’.

The contest, with the theme ‘Malaysia Di Mataku’, was organised by the Malaysian Ministry of Education with the purpose of showing the uniqueness of Malaysia through the eyes of the participants, encouraging patriotic spirit, and appreciating the contribution of independence to the progress of the country.

Besides the content of the video, the contestants’ creativity and editing skills were also taken into account by a panel of qualified judges who announced the glorious winners on October 16.

The submissions were overwhelming; talented Malaysians put everything they had into their amazing performances.

With expert guidance from LIS performing arts teacher, Susana Francis, and their mother, Jessica Lee, Jewel and Nathania blew the judges away with their sweet singing and dancing to a medley of patriotic songs.

Shots of the talented ‘twins’ were interspersed with images of Malaysians doing kind deeds, national festivals and the cultural delicacies we all know and love. No doubt the video, which included picturesque scenes from the beautiful Labuan island, has done wonders in promoting the federal territory to viewers across Malaysia.

Jewel said, “I think it’s really important for Malaysians to appreciate the beauty of our country, especially during the Merdeka period.

Although it was tiring recording many different scenes, Nathania felt that the satisfaction of winning was all worth it.

Both sisters confessed that they had a huge amount of fun dressing up in different costumes and eating satay! Nathania refers to the video as their ‘Simple and sweet expression of our love for Malaysia’.

The two students have been spurred on by their grand victory and are planning to create more inspiring TikTok videos for the world to enjoy.

Along with her students and staff, LIS principal Fadlin Aimuni thanked Jewel and Nathania for “showing the world how blessed we are to live in this fine country” .

Watch the sisters’ infamous Tik Tok video here:

https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSJ3fnAxx/