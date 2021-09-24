Vaccination for 12- to 15-year-olds in Miri starts tomorrow

MIRI (Sept 24): The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) for adolescents aged 12 to 15 years here will begin tomorrow.

According to a press statement from Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC), the decision was made following the final meeting on the matter yesterday evening.

Minister-in-charge MDDMC, Datuk Lee Kim Shin, chaired the meeting where they finalised the vaccination schedule for all schools in this division, which covers Miri, Subis, and Baram districts.

“The vaccine for teenagers aged 12 to 15 years old will be administered at all public Covid-19 Vaccination Centres (PPV) as well as designated Health Clinic PPVs (for rural area) in the division,” he said.

He added it was compulsory for parents and guardians to accompany the students to receive the vaccine. The guardians must bring along a signed Letter of Consent.

For schools in rural areas, the vaccination programme will take place at PPVs which have been set up at selected health clinics.

Meanwhile, adolescents aged 12 to 15 years in Miri District who are not in school any more can walk in to any of the public PPVs in the city.

For non-school-going teenagers of the same age in rural areas, community leaders such as village headmen, longhouse chiefs, and kapitans are requested to identify them and forward their details using provided forms to their respective district office for vaccination arrangement.