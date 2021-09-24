Voting youths will change Malaysia’s political landscape, says DAP Youth leader

MIRI (Sept 24): Head of DAP Youth (Dapsy) here, Peter Hee, welcomes the federal government’s stand against appealing the High Court’s decision on Undi18, saying it will alter the national political landscape.

He said in response to the federal government’s announcement that it will respect the court’s decision to compel the Election Commission (EC) to allow Malaysians youths above 18 to vote without delay as it has already been approved in parliament.

Kuching High Court Judicial Commissioner Alexander Siew had on Sept 3 allowed the judicial review application filed by five Sarawakian students aged 19 to 20 against the federal government decision to delay the implementation of lowering the voting age from 21 to 18.

The federal government, through the EC, was ordered to expedite the implementation of lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 latest by Dec 31 this year.

Hee said Malaysian youths are grateful with this decision, adding the federal government had made the right decision in respecting their aspirations to be involved in the country’s democratic election process.

“Youths are the most important treasure of Malaysia’s future and will be key in winning elections following Undi18 and parliamentary nod under the previous Pakatan Harapan government,” he said.

Hee also called on the EC to improve the process and enable more Malaysians to vote in general or state elections, and suggested that a better or improved absentee and postal voting system be implemented.

A fair postal and absentee system will make voting easier for Malaysians, and EC has the responsibility to ensure its integrity and security.

Asked on Dapsy’s projection, Hee believed that the Sarawak state election could be held anytime when the Emergency Order for Sarawak imposed since August is lifted.

The current five-day state legislative assembly term expired in June this year but the mandatory election which was must be held within 60 days according to the state constitution was put on held by the Emergency declared since the beginning of this year, followed by another Emergency Order for the state due to raging Covid-19 infections.