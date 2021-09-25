16 more longhouses in Sarawak put under EMCO since Sept 24

KUCHING (Sept 25): Another 16 localities in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), all of which consisting of longhouses.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update said eight of the longhouses were in Sri Aman, three in Saratok, two in Betong and one each in Julau, Pakan and Meradong.

The longhouses in Sri Aman were placed under EMCO since Sept 24 until Oct 3, involving Rh Nadwi, Gran D, Stumbin; Rh Radin, Lachau Ulu; Rh Entau, Punggu Jinggau; Rh Milu, Gua Dalam; Rh Steele, Stumbin; Rh Merinding, Rapak Pantu; and Rh Stephen, Selepong.

The EMCO from Sept 25 until Oct 4 involve Rh Jantan, Ulu Binatang, Bintangor in Meradong; Rh Malang, Nanga Semarau, Ulu Merurun in Julau; and Rh Barang, Sg Empang in Pakan.

In Betong, Rh Rokayah, Melanjan and Rh Unting, Ng Sela are placed under EMCO from Sept 26 until Oct 6.

In Saratok, Rh Thomas Malis Batu 4 in Sebetan; Rh Nyalang in Sg Buloh and Rh Ganing, Jenggara in Sebetan are placed under the order from Sept 26 until Oct 6.

The EMCO at Rh Basil Malaka, Traie, Debak in Betong has been extended from Sept 26 until Oct 6.

Meanwhile, ninie localities ended their EMCO today. They are Kampung Hilir, Beladin in Pusa; in Lubok Antu – Rh Simon in Bui Panjai, Rh Sibat, Jelukong and Rh Mangku, Sungai Keroh in Engkilili, and Rh Charlie in Empit; and in Betong – Rh Gindu, Lubau Baru, Rh Alexander at Aur Bangat, Rh Dussie in Bukong Asal and Rh Manda, Sg Rian in Spaoh.

Five more localities will have their EMCO lifted tomorrow all in Betong. They are Rh Banggai, Maja; Rh Bit, Skuyat Baru; Rh Rayong, Ng Lop in Debak and Rh Snap, Sabar Asal in Debak.