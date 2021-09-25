22,000 adolescents in Sibu Division to get first dose of Covid vaccine

SIBU (Sept 25): About 22,000 adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years old in Sibu Division will receive their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK), starting today, said Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said four vaccination centres (PPV) would be operational, namely Sibu Civic Centre, Sibu Jaya multi-purpose hall, Kanowit District Council hall and SJK Tong Ah hall in Selangau.

For Sibu District, he said 5,607 students from Form 1 to 3 would receive their first dose of vaccine at Sibu Civic Centre from Sept 25 and 28.

“From this total, 1,401 students will get their jabs starting tomorrow (Sept 25) between 8am and 2pm, followed by 1,468 on Sept 26, 1,310 (Sept 27) and 1,428 (Sept 28),” Dr Annuar the Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing said yesterday.

He said the next date for lower secondary students in the district to receive their first dose will be on Oct 4, involving 1,219 students.

As for pupils aged 12 years old, the first dose will involve 3,131 recipients between Oct 5 and 7, he said.

He also also said that 7,143 students from Form 4 and 5 would receive their second dose between Sept 29 and Oct 3.

Turning to parents, Dr Annuar advised them to be mindful of their children vaccination schedule.

“If parents are unable to accompany their children, they are to complete and sign a form to designate a relative to accompany their children to receive the vaccine,” Dr Annuar said.

He also parents accompanying their children for vaccination to adhere strictly to the standard operating procedure (SOP).

He stressed on the importance of social distancing among the recipients while waiting for their turn.