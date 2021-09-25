Covid-19: 10 more deaths recorded in Sarawak since Sept 17

KUCHING (Sept 25): Sarawak recorded another 10 Covid-19 deaths today including backlogs since Sept 17, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The death on Sept 17 involved a woman from Betong aged 76 who died in Betong Hospital and had high blood and diabetes.

There were three deaths recorded on Sept 22 involving a woman and a man from Kuching aged 88 and 64 respectively, and a woman from Sibu aged 73.

The cases from Kuching died in the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) while the Sibu case died in Sibu Hospital.

The 88-year-old woman had high blood, the 64-year-old man had Parkinson’s disease, and the 73-year-old woman had high blood, dyslipidemia and heart disease, SDMC said.

MORE TO COME