Covid-19: 99.82 pct out of 2,712 new cases in Sarawak in Category 1, 2

By Galileo Petingi on Sarawak

SDMC said 1,297 or 47.82 percent were in Category 1 while 1,410 or 51.99 per cent were in Category 2. — MalayMail file photo

KUCHING (Sept 25): About 99.82 percent or 2,702 out of 2,712 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today were under Category 1 and 2 with no to mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update on the pandemic, SDMC said 1,297 or 47.82 percent were in Category 1 while 1,410 or 51.99 per cent were in Category 2.

There were two cases or 0.07 per cent in Category 4 with pneumonia and requiring oxygen support, and three or 0.11 per cent in Category 5 with pneumonia and requiring ventilator support.

This brought Sarawak’s cumulative Covid-19 cases to 196,146.

Kuching continued to top the list with 888 cases followed by Sibu (320), Miri (190), Samarahan (145), Sri Aman (134), and Bintulu (132).

