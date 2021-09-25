Covid-19 cases in Sabah drop to below 1,000

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 25): The number of Covid-19 infections in Sabah dropped to below 1,000 for the first time since August 4, with 962 on Saturday, including 415 backlog cases.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said it was a good sign that no district recorded three digit cases.

However, at this stage, it is still too early to predict whether this downward trend will continue.

“Close contact screening remains the major contributor of overall cases in Sabah today with 492 cases or 51.1 per cent, symptomatic screening 368 cases or 38.3 per cent, six cases or 0.6 per cent of cluster screening and 96 cases or 10 per cent through other screening.

“The high percentage of total patients in the symptomatic screening category is a reminder that we should all increase our efforts to comply with SOPs. Symptomatic cases, also known as sporadic cases, are often associated with failure to comply with SOPs and personal health care,” he said.

On Saturday, 38.3 per cent of cases in Sabah are from the symptomatic screening category, a relatively high percentage.

In comparison, 61 per cent of cases in Lahad Datu were in the symptomatic screening category, 84.6 per cent in Kalabakan, 44.4 per cent in Sandakan, 45.3 per cent in Tawau and 37.3 per cent in Kota Kinabalu.

Of the 962 cases registered, 144 cases or 14.97 per cent were patients in Category 1, 717 or 74.53 per cent in Category 2, four cases in Category 3, three cases in Category 4 and seven cases in Category 5.

Meanwhile, 87 cases are still under investigation.