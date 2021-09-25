Covid-19: Sarawak tops list with 2,712 cases out of 13,899 cases nationwide

KUCHING (Sept 25): Sarawak again topped the list of new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia today with 2,712 cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

However, he noted that the figure was a slight dip compared to yesterday’s 2,825 cases.

The new cases brought the state’s cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases to 196,146.

Malaysia registered 13,899 positive cases, bringing the total number in the country to 2,185,131 cases.

Selangor came in second with 2,341 cases, followed by Johor (1,377), Kelantan (1,170), Perak (1,128) add Penang (1,060).

Other states and territories that reported triple-digit cases were Sabah (962), Pahang (779), Terengganu (760), Kedah (708), Melaka (339) and Kuala Lumpur (310).

Putrajaya and Perlis recorded 37 and 17 new cases respectively, while Labuan had only five new cases.