Dr Sim thanks school management in S’wak for cooperation in vaccinating students between ages 12-15

KUCHING (Sept 25): Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian today thanked school management statewide for their cooperation during the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination campaign for students aged between 12 to 15.

Dr Sim said that the state was among the first in Malaysia to vaccinate those in that age group since the majority of the adult population in Sarawak has already been vaccinated.

“We are the first one to vaccinate children aged between 12 to 15 since we are already way ahead in the country in vaccinating the adult population and we want to keep up the momentum,” he said.

He said this after presenting a mock cheque of RM1.3 million for the construction of a new classroom block at SJK Chung Hua Batu 4 1/2 here.

Dr Sim added that the vaccination campaign for this age group would require cooperation from both school management and the State Health Department.

He noted that the vaccination schedule for this age group was brought forward because Sabah recently returned the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that Sarawak had ‘loaned’ to them.

Moreover, he said that it was undisputed that vaccination can drastically reduce the severity and death toll caused by Covid-19 and urged those who have yet to be vaccinated to do so immediately via walk-in.

“I would like to seek the public’s understanding on our Covid-19 related policies and the change in our approach in handling the pandemic in this post-vaccination period.”

Dr Sim added that society must learn to co-exist with Covid-19 especially with the presence of the Delta variant and for the economy to gradually reopen in a safe manner.

He said that Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin is expected to visit the state tomorrow and more negotiations and discussions will be held with him on health matters in the state.

Among those present at the cheque presentation ceremony was Association of the Boards of Management for Aided Chinese Primary Schools in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions president Jonathan Chai.