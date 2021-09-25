Ex-tamu seller opens largest bundle store

PENAMPANG(Sept 26): The International Technology & Commercial Centre (ITCC) is now the home of the country’s largest bundle store that is located in a shopping mall.

Boasting a size of 31,344 square feet, the launch of the D’ Bundle Mania Store will now open more doors for the bundle traders in Sabah to expand their business.

ITCC general manager Benjamin Malakun said that the items offered by the store are high-quality items from countries like Japan, England, and the US.

“Although these are second-hand items they are of high quality and very durable,” he told reporters when met during the launch of the D’ Bundle Mania Store on Saturday.

“Customers can come to the mall and inspect the items themselves before purchasing them. Resellers may also come and purchase the items in big quantities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the founder of D’ Bundle Mania Store, Haris Beddu Rahim, revealed that the store not only offers apparels but also other items such as furniture, toys, household items, bags, and even bicycles.

Haris said that he started his journey from humble beginnings.

“I never thought that the bundle trading business would grow as big as this. I used to push trolleys in the night market.

“When I used to sell my items in the local tamus, I would always worry about the increase of rent, even if it is just RM5 or RM10,” he said.

“I failed several times but when I opened my shop in Sabindo in 2015, my business suddenly grew exponentially. Within five years, I managed to open 12 branches,” added Haris.

He was pleased to see that bundle stores are now almost as big as retail stores like H & M.

“We have helped hundreds of bundle traders, especially during the lockdown, where some of them have lost their jobs.

“They managed to make a profit with a mere capital of RM300. At times, their profit can even exceed their monthly salaries,” he said.

His next target is to set up branches in all the districts in Sabah.

The opening of the D’ Bundle Mania Store was officiated by ITCC chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Clarence Bongkos Malakun. Also present was ITCC managing director Datin Seri Panglima Sylvia Malakun.