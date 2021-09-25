Five churches in Telang Usan receive RM470k from Unifor

MIRI (Sept 25): Five churches in Telang Usan constituency received RM470,000 from the Sarawak government through Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) on Thursday.

The churches are Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) Long Anyat which received RM60,000, BEM Long Lubang Sg Segong Ulu Tinjar (RM50,000), BEM Long Puah (RM120,000), St John’s Church Kpg Long Selatong Dikan (RM120,000) and Our Lady of Fatima Church Long Laput (RM120,000).

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said that churches, even in rural Telang Usan, have greatly benefitted from Unifor since it was set up several years ago.

“The people must therefore be thankful to the government of the day and Unifor for the assistance,” he said during a simple ceremony to hand over Unifor’s cheques to representatives of the five churches, which was held at Telang Usan Community Service Centre, in Luak here on Thursday.

Dennis also reminded the recipients to follow strictly the requirements set by Unifor.

“They must make use of the fund to do what they applied it for, for example, to refurbish or upgrade their church building.