Health Ministry: Sarawak ICU bed utilisation rate at 80.7 pct as of yesterday

KUCHING (Sept 25): The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds utilisation rate in Sarawak stands at 80.7 per cent as of yesterday, according to a Ministry of Health infographic.

The infographic, which was posted on the ministry’s Facebook page, revealed that the utilisation rate was slightly lower compared to the 87.1 per cent recorded on Sept 23.

“The utilisation rate for hospital beds was slightly higher on Sept 24 with 76.7 per cent while the utilisation rates for ventilators and quarantine centres stood at 49 per cent and 55.8 per cent respectively.”

At the national level, the ICU beds utilisation rate was 72.6 per cent.

Two states logged ICU beds utilisation rates over 90 per cent, namely Pulau Pinang and Kedah both recording 99.2 per cent.

Perak registered 86 per cent of ICU beds utilisation rate, followed by Johor (82.3 per cent) and Klang Valley (75.2 per cent).

On the ICU beds utilisation rate for other states and territories, Terengganu recorded 68.9 per cent, Sabah (68.1 per cent), Kelantan (66.1 per cent), Pahang (59.3 per cent), Melaka (55.5 per cent), Perlis (52.6 per cent), Labuan (26.1 per cent) and Negeri Sembilan (25.5 per cent).