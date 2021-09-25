IGP downplays senior traffic officer’s proposal to restrict licence renewal for seniors

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 25): The Royal Malaysia Police was not actively planning to introduce conditions for the renewal of elderly Malaysians’ driving licences, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani clarified today.

The IGP explained that Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias’s proposal was still at a theoretical stage.

“The proposal represents his personal opinion within the auspices of the JSPT and has not been thoroughly discussed,” the IGP said in a statement today.

“Any introduction of new safety procedures will only be done after an evaluation study and decisions on its implementations by all stakeholders.”

Acryl noted that the JSPT was entrusted with the safety of Malaysians roads and was consequently in regular study of new methods that would support this goal.

Yesterday, Azisman suggested that new conditions could be imposed on the driving licence renewals of those aged 70 and over, such as limiting the length of renewal and requiring that the holders undergo a basic medical examination.

He explained that advanced age could lead to both physical and mental deteriorations — such as impaired sight and Alzheimer’s disease — that could make it dangerous to continue operating a vehicle. — Malay Mail