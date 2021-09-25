Immunisation at Sibu Central Market to end Oct 22

SIBU (Sept 25): The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at the vaccination centre in Sibu Central Market will gradually wrap up its operation by only giving first dose vaccines until Sept 30.

The Sibu Division Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) in a press statement yesterday, said from Oct 1 till 21, it is for second dose vaccine jabs.

“With this, the vaccination centre at Sibu Central Market will officially end its operations on Oct 22 (Friday).

“Individuals who have not had an injection of Covid-19 vaccine and individuals who have the second dose vaccine appointment, can come to Lanang Health Clinic or Sibu Jaya Health Clinic to get the injection,” the press statement said.

“Any inquiries, call or WhatsApp to the PPV hotline at 019-8159608 (Sibu District) or via short message and WhatsApp at 016-7154991 CITF Division (for the entire Sibu Division),” it added.

CITF Sibu Division said although they have fulfilled the responsibility by completing Covid-19 vaccine injection, it should be noted that vaccination does not make one immune to Covid-19 infection.

But, it can reduce the risk severity when infected with the virus, it said.

“Therefore, we have a responsibility to continue adhering to SOPs (standard operating procedures) and adopt new norms in daily life even though have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccine,” it advised.