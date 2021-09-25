JBALB represents state at Malaysia International Water Convention 2021

MIRI (Sept 25): Representing the Ministry of Utilities Sarawak (MOU), Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) made its inaugural appearance in the first virtual Malaysia International Water Convention 2021 held from Sept 20 to 24.

According to JBALB press release yesterday, the biennial event organised by Malaysian Water Association (MWA) is supported by the Ministry of Environment And Water (KASA) and National Water Services Commission (SPAN).

With the aim of providing 100 per cent water supply coverage in Sarawak, JBALB benefited by not only sharing its experience but also by utilising the platform to discuss ideas with water leaders from cities, industries and utilities from all over the world with real-world cases.

At the convention, permanent secretary to the Ministry of Utilities Sarawak Dato Alice Jawan Empaling spoke on ‘Non – Revenue Water Management in Sarawak’ while engineers from JBALB shared on ‘Technical Virtual Tour: Management of Non-Revenue Water in Serian Division’ and ‘Practical Approach in Water Treatment Process To Secure Treated Water Quality’.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has shown not only an increase in demand but also highlights the importance of access to safe and reliable water supply in Sarawak.

“It acts as a reminder for us to commit to our strategic objective of prioritizing projects for implementation to cater for the ever-increasing demand for water supply.

“MIWC 2021 will no doubt prove useful in our efforts at finding opportunities in the new norm by enabling JBALB to share our insights, experiences and technologies which will drive the digital revolution, enabling water utilities to adopt a smarter approach to water and waste water management, integrating digital technologies into water services.,” said JBALB director Chang Kuet Shian

He added that this year’s conference offered five jam-packed days filled with a wide range of utility and industry-specific content with focus on water reforms in navigating the new norms in order to stay resilient and sustainable.