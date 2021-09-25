MA63 final report must be made public

KOTA KINABALU(Sept 25): The Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) Leadership Council strongly urges that the final report of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) be made public.

This is an opportunity for the whole nation to appreciate and understand the significance and the importance of the MA63.

Datuk Christina Liew of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau of United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO), Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung of Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Tuan Lahirul Latigu of Parti Amanah Negara said in a statement on Saturday.

They pointed out that historical and factual misinterpretation over MA63 has been one of the reasons why the full implementation of MA63 is still a challenge even after 58 years of the formation of Malaysia. It is time that the federal government must take the responsible approach of laying out the facts truthfully as it is.

Enough has been done to whittle away the rights of Sabah and Sarawak over the years.

In the previous PH federal government, they said out of 21 matters tabled by the Sabah and Sarawak governments at the Cabinet special committee meeting to review the implementation of MA63 have been jointly approved. The remaining four issues are pertaining to oil royalty issues and petroleum cash payments; oil minerals and oil fields; Territorial Sea Act 2012 [Act 750] and state rights over the continental shelf.

There was transparency in how the discussions took place between the federal government and the state government of Sabah and Sarawak. The composition of the committees that was formed were also made known to the public, said the four leaders.

“Regretfully, much cannot be said with the current federal government and the previous PN government.

The public has no knowledge of the existence and composition of any committees and there is no detailed explanation or transparency on the efforts made to continue the implementation of MA63. “Now, they want to bury the final report under the Official Secrets Act (OSA). What is there to be afraid of by this government? The MA63 has been the most openly discussed matter in the country,” they said.

“Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili, a Sabahan himself, should appreciate that to ensure MA63 is fully respected and implemented, it is important that every stakeholder understands and supports it. By being transparent of the process and making the final report public, it would be an opportunity to educate and impress upon the nation and its people that MA63 is a matter of national importance and not only the concerns of Sabahans and Sarawakians. Its successful fulfilment will be a catalyst to drive Malaysia forward with its people united together to guide its leaders in ensuring the success of this nation as how our forefathers have had envisioned when they signed the Agreement in 1963,” they added.