KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 25): The Ministry of Health logged 250 more deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight, bringing the total number of fatalities from the pandemic here to 24,931.

Out of the new deaths logged, 49 cases had been brought in dead.

As of yesterday, the seven-day average was at 91 cases, continuing the downward trend that started in early September. — Malay Mail

