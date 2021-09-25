MOSTI targets 5,000 employment opportunities in 2022

SEREMBAN (Sept 25): The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) is targeting 5,000 job opportunities through the implementation of various programmes and initiatives next year, said its minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said a total of 4,145 individuals in deep technology and related fields had obtained jobs through similar initiatives carried out in January until end of August this year.

The ministry, he said, welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s call on the implementation of the National Job Creation Strategic Plan to empower the Malaysian workforce to be more resilient, highly skilled and internationally renowned.

“So the target of creating 4,700 job opportunities through the initiative is believed will be achieved before end of this year,” he told reporters after visiting the “Ruang Reka” community programme at Taman Rasa Sayang, Paroi here today.

He said MOSTI as a permanent member of the National Employment Council (NEC) focused on the ‘Deeptech’ and ‘Future Skills’ clusters which played an important role in driving the growth of new and modern sectors, as well as accelerating the adoption of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) automation and drones.

On today’s programme, Adham said it was an initiative aimed at developing innopreneurs to encourage more individuals from the B40 and M40 groups to venture into entrepreneurship based on Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

He said the programme, run by Yayasan Inovasi Malaysia (YIM), was committed to improving the living standards and income of the local community through commercialisation activities.

So far, YIM has developed two pilot projects under Ruang Reka, at Taman Rasa Sayang in Paroi and at the Hiliran People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Kuala Terengganu, he added. — Bernama