Motorcyclist found dead in drain after accident

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 25): A motorcyclist was killed after he allegedly knocked a concrete curb and went it into a drain along Kepayan Road near Aeropod SOVO, here on Saturday.

Mac Drint Manus, 23, from Kampung Toboh Laut in Keningau, was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the victim had been dead for several hours before his body was discovered around 4.50pm.

“Initial police investigation revealed the victim was heading to Kepayan from the city centre early in the morning (Sept 25) when he lost control of his motorcycle before knocking a concrete curb by the side of the road.

“The victim was thrown into a drain together with his motorcycle due to the impact.

“A passerby who happened to be walking along the road, found the body before contacting the police around 4.50pm.

“There was also a foul smell coming from the victim’s body, indicating that he had been dead for several hours,” said Mohd Zaidi.

The body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem and effort is being made to contact the victim’s family members.

Mohd Zaidi urged eyewitnesses to come forward to assist in their investigation of the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.