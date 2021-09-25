Nation’s 4G coverage now at 96 pct – deputy minister

PADANG BESAR (Sept 25): The coverage of the fourth generation (4G) network nationwide has now reached 96 per cent.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the country was expected to be able to achieve full 4G coverage within two years and efforts were being made by the government together with the relevant agencies.

“Once all areas have reached 4G, we will try to upgrade the coverage to the 5G network,” he told reporters when attending the Malaysian Family Community Programme at the Ottoman Mosque today.

Zahidi, who is Padang Besar Member of Parliament, said the 4G achievement was in line with the 96.9 per cent coverage target by the end of 2022 under the National Digital Network (Jendela) initiative which was launched in 2020.

He said various issues had to be faced in an effort to improve connectivity such as in the construction of transmitter towers.

On the construction of transmitter towers, he said, it involved many processes, including discussions with landowners and also the state government for the site.

“We hope the people will be patient and give some time to the government to work to improve Internet access, especially in rural areas,” he said.

He also advised the public not to spread or be easily influenced by false news. – Bernama