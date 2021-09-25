Organiser goes all out in ensuring strict SOP compliance in Sarawak Adventure Challenge 2021

BAU (Sept 25): Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is confident that the Sarawak Adventure Challenge (SAC) would continue to be an effective means of promoting Sarawak, particularly the Siniawan area, through sports tourism.

He is also confident that given its experience, the organiser Draco Action Sports would ensure strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) amongst the competitors and local residents throughout the one-day event in Siniawan on Nov 7.

The competitors would slug it out in a number of formats and categories of mountain-biking and trail-running, covering distances of over 40km and 12km, respectively.

Registration for SAC 2021 is now open, and can be done online via www.sarawakchallenge.com.

“I have been assured by the organiser that all aspects of the event are appropriate, focusing on safety, proper health protocols and social distancing measures, including the use of electronic timing.

“I am also confident that the routes used for the race would serve to link the various attractions in the area to provide more activity options for visitors and locals alike,” said Abdul Karim, who is also Minister of Youth and Sports, in his speech to mark the launch of the ‘Fifth Sarawak Adventure Challenge’ at Ayak Gallery, Siniawan Bazaar here yesterday.

The minister’s speech text was read by Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh.

According to Abdul Kari, events such as the SAC are ways to promote the adventure and recreation potential of Sarawak not only to international tourists, but also to the local people.

“This is evident from the increasing local participation in the event. The event is also an excellent platform for highlighting the spectacular scenery and natural attractions that Sarawak has to offer.

“I’ve also noted that the event has grown in popularity after its inaugural hosting in 2017,” said Abdul Karim.

Since its introduction, the SAC has attracted participants from all around Asia including Peninsular Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, China and Taiwan.

In 2020, the event attracted 250 participants but due of travel restrictions, it was limited to Sarawak only.

“Even with these restrictions, the event was successfully held with 240 locals enjoying the challenge,” said Abdul Karim.

This year’s theme ‘The Evolution Trail’ serves as a tribute to the local communities and the area’s significant history including the communities calling Bung Muan home, the people living along the river, the miners who came and settled here, the supporting businesses, and even the tourists.

“Every year, the SAC would promote a new venue and carry unique themes to create awareness of Sarawak’s attractions and adventure potential.

“From the first year in Fairy Cave, came ‘The Lost Mines’; the event had featured Singai through ‘The Sacred Mountain’, Lundu with ‘Mountain to Coast’, Serian with ‘The Jade Cave’, and now Siniawan with ‘The Evolution Trail. Each location has its unique story and stunning attractions,” said the minister.

Also present yesterday were Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang who is also Padawan Municipal Council chairman, Bau District Council deputy chairman Eddy Nayoi, as well as SAC co-race directors Chua Juan Chuan and Robert Basiuk.