Proposed Special Needs Community Centre ready by 2025

KUCHING (Sept 25): The proposed Special Needs Community Centre (SNCC) will be run by a pool of professional support groups, says Minister for Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The support groups will comprise special education teachers, physiotherapists, speech therapists and occupational therapists to provide counselling and guidance to students, parents and teachers.

She said once SNCC is completed, skills training with certification where possible will be provided to equip the disabled with necessary skills to join the job market or become entrepreneurs. Recreational and talent development facilities will also available.

“Those who cannot compete in an open job market will work at sheltered workshops under proper guidance and supervision,” she said at ‘OKU empowerment: Voices to be heard’ closing ceremony held at Damai Beach near here yesterday.

Fatimah further said that the more severely affected disabled adults will be able to enjoy peer interaction and perform simple daily tasks in day-care centres while a full-time residential home will provide 24-hour care and support for the severely disabled when parents or guardians pass on.

“Thus, SNCC will enhance the care and promote the wellbeing of the disabled of all ages. This is part of the Sarawak government’s effort to provide rehabilitation and support services for the disabled of all ages to empower them to receive educational, vocational and employment opportunities.

“As the state prospers, Sarawak continues to work towards building an inclusive society where no one is left behind with a full spectrum of services available for the disabled from cradle to grave,” she stated.

According to Fatimah, SNCC to be completed December 2025 was approved at a scheme value of RM55 million under 12th Malaysia Plan with RM1.5 million and RM3.5 million to be released in 2022 and 2023.

SNCC will be a functional well-integrated and one-stop community centre for the special needs community under one roof.

“At SNCC, the disabled from young to adulthood have access to diagnosis, early intervention, primary and secondary education, vocational training, sheltered workshop, day care centre and full-time residential home,” she added.

Fatimah said her Ministry (KWKPK) through its Unit Pembangunan OKU and Social Welfare Department has been actively striving to better the lives and improve the well-being of disabled in Sarawak.

Rehabilitation services and support system for the disabled in Sarawak are provided by Pusat Pemulihan Dalam Komuniti (PPDK), Pusat Pemulihan Samarahan as well as Bengkel Sri Sarawak under Social Welfare Department and the newly established One Stop Early Intervention Centre (OSEIC) Sarawak under KWKPK.

Assistant Minister of Community Wellbeing Datuk Francis Harden Hollis was also present.