Raft safari planned for Siniawan — Miro

BAU (Sept 25): The raft safari is another new tourism product that is being planned to be introduced to Siniawan here.

In stating this, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh says tourism activities are also being planned for the Krokong and Wind Cave areas.

“The raft safari will not only be in Siniawan, as it will also involve Krokong and Wind Cave.

“This is one of the tourism plans that we may plan in the future.

“There are many new products here – the Ayak Gallery is one. Our Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah was supposed to launch it today (yesterday) but unfortunately, he had another engagement, ” Miro told reporters after officiating at the launch of the ‘Fifth Sarawak Adventure Challenge (SAC)’ at Ayak Gallery in Siniawan Bazaar yesterday.

Also present were Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, as well as SAC 2021 co-race directors Chua Juan Chuan and Robert Basiuk who were representing the organiser, Draco Action Sports.

“The Ayak Gallery was opened in April this year to display the works of local artists. It showcases many paintings from well-known local artists and it is a way for us to help them,” said the assemblyman.

He added that the gallery was the only one of its kind established outside Kuching.

Ayak Gallery occupies one of the old shoplots in Siniawan town, which had been renovated without affecting the nearly 100-year-old building.

Apart from high-value paintings, the gallery also displays sape (the traditional stringed musical instrument of the Orang Ulu) and sculptures, and it also houses sape classes, as well as clinics for drawing.

Siniawan town itself is already a popular tourist spot – the night market would turn into a ‘Food Street’ in the evening; it hosting the Country Music Festival; and it being surrounded by many other attractions such as the Buddhist Village and Serembu Eco Park.