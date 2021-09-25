School management committee calls on Fatimah

MIRI (Sept 25): The Management Committee of SJK Chung Hua No1, Kuching recently paid a courtesy call on Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Its chairman Jonathan Chai Voon Tok was on hand to brief the minister on the set-up of a class under the Integrated Special Education Programme and also sought funding from her to make available the necessary facilities and equipment needed for the special education class.

In a press statement yesterday, he said the school started its special education class on Aug 2 with four students.

“A maximum of seven students are allowed for each class under the prescribed guidelines. The Ministry of Education has assigned a trained teacher in special education and an assistant to teach the students,” he said.

He added the school had already received enrollments of several new students for next year and the quota has been filled since the number of students in a class is limited to seven.

“The school intends to apply to the Ministry of Education to open more classes due to increasing demand in the community and most importantly, more students of special needs will have the opportunity to study in a normal school environment,” said Chai.

After the briefing, Chai handed over a letter to Fatimah inviting her to officiate at the opening of the school’s Integrated Special Education Programme.

Fatimah, meanwhile praised the school and its management committee for taking the initiative to set up the special education class. She said such classes were very much needed in the community.

Also during the visit, Chai briefed the minister that their committee had spent over RM50,000 to set up the school’s special education class and the works included renovating the classroom, building of kitchen and bathrooms, purchasing of a computer and projector as well as relocating he existing kindergarten classrooms.

He said another RM40,000 was required to construct a new toilet block for the special needs students.

He hoped the state government via Fatimah’s ministry would provide some fund for the project to help to reduce their financial burden.

SJK Chung Hua No1 is the first aided Chinese primary school to offer special education in Kuching.

Vice chairman Johnny Liong Pek Chau, secretary general Rodger Chan Siong Boh, headmaster Lee Mui Huat, academic supervisor Lee Ho Liong as well as vice treasurer Lo Siew Fung were also present during the visit.