Second victim of Tenom drowning found

TENOM (Sept 25): The second victim who drowned with a little boy at Sungai Padas on Sept 22, was found early Saturday morning.

The body of Joseph Sayah, 55, was found along a river at Kampung Saliwangan Batu 64 in Beaufort by villagers around 7.52am, about 35 kilometers from where he was first reported missing.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said villagers found the body before contacting the Fire and Rescue Department for assistance.

The body was taken to Beaufort hospital for a postmortem and doctors confirmed the body was that of Joseph, the second victim who drowned at Sungai Padas in Tenom on Sept 22.

The first body of 12-year-old Melvin Junaidi was found by villagers around 4.45pm on Sept 23, about five kilometers from where he was reported missing.

Both Joseph and Melvin were heading home after shopping in town when their boat capsized at Sungai Padas in Kampung Kalandos, Tenom at around 4pm.