UCTS inks MoU with NCUT for agarwood refining

SIBU (Sept 25): University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Chin-Yi University of Technology (NCUT), Taiwan via Zoom yesterday.

The main focus of the collaboration is academic and industrial collaboration on research and publications for the technology on agarwood Refining including student and staff exchange.

Vice chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Khairuddin Abdul Hamid signed on behalf of UCTS while NCUT was represented by its president Chen Wen-Yuan.

The virtual signing were witnessed by UCTS director, Centre for International Relations, associate Professor Dr Wong Sing Sing; NCUT director of International Office Dr Luo Win-Jet; head of Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering Dr Chiu Wei-Ming; and president of Sosa Singapore Shennong Group Co Ltd Simon Hong.

In his remarks, Khairuddin described the improvement of agarwood oil extraction technology as an important topic currently with global agarwood essential oil market expected to reach USD 201.03 million by 2026. Hence, the improvement of agarwood oil extraction technology is an important topic at the present.

“Agarwood trees or Gaharu as known locally is a fragrant dark resinous wood. It is formed in the heartwood of Aquilaria sp. trees when they become infected with a type of mould.

“Agarwood has been widely used in incense, perfume and medicine for thousands of years. In the eighth century, Islamic and Indian traditional medicine had recorded agarwood as medicine,” he said.

“I am glad that UCTS can establish academic and industrial collaboration with National Chin-Yi University of Technology, SOSA Shennong Group and Agar Biotechnology Co. even though we are in the midst of the pandemic,” he stated while pointing out UCTS vision is to be a global technical university.

Meanwhile, in his opening remarks, Chen said NCUT is fully internationalised with international students from twelve countries.

“We facilitate collaboration between university and industry to cultivate talents with both theoretical and practical experience in engineering fields to cope with industrial demand under national policy,” he added.

AGAR Biotechnology Co Ltd general manager, Hsieh Ching-Ho, said the company established in 2018 joined NCUT Incubation Centre in 2017. He expressed gratitude to NCUT for cultivating and guidance with the publication of two dissertations and a journal as well as the application for invention patent and registration of a new patent.

“It also strived for achievement in GC-MS (Gas chromatography–mass spectrometry) detection capabilities from 2018 to 2020 and started mass production in 2021. I believe this experience can enhance the academic and industrial collaboration with UCTS.

“We also cooperated with Chung Shan Medical University recently to investigate the medicinal function of agarwood oil through analysis experiment. I believe we can strive for new achievements in the future,” said Hsieh.

Hong, pointed out that SOSA Singapore Shennong Group Co Ltd facilitated the signing of MoU between UCTS and NCUT for academic and industrial collaboration. He hoped the collaboration will progress smoothly once the pandemic is over.