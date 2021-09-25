Veteran perishes in road collision with 4WD at Jalan Kanowit-Durin

SIBU (Sept 25): A veteran perished after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a four-wheel drive (4WD) at Kilometre 18, Jalan Kanowit-Durin on Friday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Francis Among Bundak, 42 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene by an assistant medical officer.

According to a statement from the Kanowit police headquarters, the accident was believed to have occured at 4.50pm on Sept 24.

The police received the report on the accident at 5.05pm that day.

Initial investigations found that the accident occured when the 4WD driver was heading towards Machan from Jalan Durin when the motorcycle came from the opposite direction into his lane and hit the front right side of the vehicle.

The driver tried to avoid the collision by turning left but to no avail due to the short distance.

The police have seized the 4WD for further investigation.