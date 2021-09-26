16 aided Chinese primary schools benefit from special unit’s RM10 mln

KUCHING (Sept 26): A RM10 million allocation to a special unit providing financial assistance to aided Chinese primary schools in the state has helped 16 such schools this year, says Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is Minister of Local Government and Housing said the unit, which he is heading, was specifically set up to meet the needs of infrastructure development of aided Chinese primary schools in the state.

“Payments of teachers’ salary and operation costs are borne by the federal government but this special unit set up by the state government is to address the need of physical infrastructure development of Chinese primary schools.”

For infrastructure development, including construction of new classrooms block, Dr Sim said the school board of management would have to organise fund raising activities to fund their them.

He said this when presenting a mock cheque of RM1.3 million for the construction of a four-storey classroom block at SJK Chung Hua Batu 4 ½ here yesterday.

Dr Sim said the funding for Chinese primary schools was an initiative of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg. The late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem initiated a funding programme for Chinese secondary schools seven years ago.

Twelve Chinese primary schools benefitted from the RM8 million allocated to the special unit last year.

Dr Sim said allocation under the special unit would prioritise projects involving construction of new classroom blocks, and the state government wanted to have all requests for the constructions of such building blocks to be fulfilled in the next five years.

President of Association of the Boards of Management for Aided Chinese Primary Schools in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions, Jonathan Chai, meanwhile, said the construction of a new classroom block at SJK(C) Chung Hua Batu 4 ½ would cost about RM7 million.

He said the state government had already provided financial assistance totalling RM2.8 million, including the RM1.3 million presented yesterday, as well as alienating a 0.6ha state land worth at least RM2 million, to the primary school for the expansion project.

He added that the board of management of SJK (C) Chung Hua Batu 4 ½ had come up with another RM2.5 million through their own fund-raising exercise, and were still sourcing for another RM1.7 million.

The school board vice chairman Wong Kiong, meanwhile, said the construction of a new classroom block would be completed in the middle of next year, and would open its door to students in 2023. The construction progress now stands at 40 per cent.

Over 20 per cent of the student population at SJK(C) Chung Hua Batu 4 1/2 are Bumiputera, Wong added.