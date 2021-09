22 localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Sept 26): Another 22 localities in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update, SDMC said that five longhouses in Sri Aman, namely Rh Charlie, Pruan; Rh Mancha, Tawang; Rh Rebi, Stumbin; Rh Agong, Sebu Tengah, Tanjung Bijat; and Rh Unggie, Klauh Hulu have been placed under EMCO from Sept 25 to Oct 4.

Three longhouses in Sebauh have also been placed under EMCO from Sept 25 to Oct 4, namely Rumah Raymond Anak [email protected], Sg Gelam, Jalan Ulu Sebauh; Rumah Amit Anak Usee, Jalan Sebungan; and Rh Bare Anak Langie, Sg Nangka, Jalan Sebauh-Bintulu.

Also placed under EMCO from Sept 25 to Oct 4 are Rumah Reba Anak Kok, KM 5 Jalan Tatau/Sibu in Tatau; Rh Eloh Anak Jugah, Sg Segan in Bintulu; and Rh Emi Anak Mesa, Sg Seterus, Kuala Tatau Coastal Road in Bintulu.

Six localities have been imposed with the EMCO from Sept 26 to Oct 5 and they are Rh Lugom, Nanga Taba in Julau as well as Rh Rachak, Nyalak Ladong; Bujang, Tebak Ulu Wak; Rh Banyan, Lepong Bangkit; Rh Asun, Wong Kelampu; and Rh Akun, Supi Atas all in Pakan.

The EMCO from Sept 27 to Oct 6 is enforced at Rh Panting, Sg Poh in Limbang.

Four longhouses in Betong will be placed under EMCO from Sept 27 to Oct 7, comprising of Rh Bulie, Lodong Pandak; Rh Kam, Belok Kelili, Debak; Rh Kelimbang, Penyulok; and Rh Steward, Selangking.

Meanwhile, the EMCO has been extended for two longhouses namely Rh Juan, Parit Beruan, Tanjung Bijat in Sri Aman (from Sept 26 to 28); and Rh Tugang, Kampung Ulu Lubai in Limbang (from Sept 29 to Oct 5).

SDMC said that the EMCO came to an end for 10 localities, namely Rumah Anthony Anak Ladi, Sg Liam, Bakong in Beluru; Rh Musit, Sg Kesulu, Bukit Sebangkoi and Rh Anggey, Sg Kerubong, Selalang, all in Sarikei; Rh Geramong, Pasir Putih Ayam Tiga, Nanga Ayam and Rh James, Ulu Lassi, all in Julau; Rumah Misoon Nanga Salu Sibuti in Subis; Rh Thaddeus, Pulau Brunei in Limbang; Rh James, Paku Ulu in Sri Aman; Rh Untin, Sg Mador and Rh Bala, all in Meradong; and Ulu Binatang in Bintangor.