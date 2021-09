KOTA KINABALU (Sept 26): Sabah recorded 28 new Covid-19 variant-of-concern (VOC) cases between September 14 and 25.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in its Facebook post on Sunday said the new VOC cases were Delta (26) and Beta (2), which brought the total to 63.

As of September 25, MOH has reported 52 Delta and eight Beta Covid-19 VOC cases in Sabah.