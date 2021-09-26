Canon EOS R3 showcases pinnacle of EOS R technology

SHAH ALAM: Canon has announced the launch of the EOS R3, featuring a newly developed (approximately 24.1-megapixel) back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor, new Eye Control AF, and is capable of recording 6K 60p RAW or 4K 120p 10-bit movie.

“The new Canon EOS R3 is the pinnacle of Canon’s most advanced EOS R system, made accessible to both enthusiasts and professionals alike.

“With stunning new features such as high-speed shooting capabilities, ultra-low light performance, advanced tracking and recognition capabilities for various applications such as sports and wildlife photography, the Canon EOS R3 will appeal to advanced enthusiasts, professional and hybrid shooters – delivering an unparalleled experience,” said Canon Marketing Malaysia Imaging Communications Business (ICB) Division director Hunter Zhang.

The newly developed 24.1-megapixel back-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor, combined with the DIGIC X image processor, powers the Canon EOS R3 with a host of ground-breaking features that makes it the finest mirrorless camera in the EOS R system line-up.

A camera built primarily for speed, the Canon EOS R3 strikes a perfect balance between precision, performance, and image quality.

At approximately 24.1-megapixels, the Canon EOS R3 has approximately 20 per cent more pixels compared to the EOS-1DX Mark III and EOS R6.

However, its resolution performance exceeds even the much higher 30.4-megapixel EOS 5D Mark IV.

The electronic shutter and mechanical shutter of the Canon EOS R3 can reach up to 30 fps and 12 fps respectively with AF/AE tracking.

It is also possible to achieve a shutter speed of up to 1/64,000 sec with the electronic shutter, allowing capturing of ultra-fast subjects or using large aperture lenses under bright environments.

The Canon EOS R3 is equipped with dual card slots for a CFexpress (Type-B) card that boasts ultra-fast read/write speeds and a SD (UHS-II) card, allowing for fast and reliable recording of image data.

Thanks to DIGIC X’s incredibly high-speed processing capability, it is possible to navigate menus and change settings while data is being written on a memory card.

For still photos, the Canon EOS R3 has a native ISO range of 100 to 102,400 (expandable to 204,800). For videos, the range goes from 100 to 25,600 (expandable to 102,400). Due to the increased readout speed achieved by the stacked CMOS sensor, rolling shutter distortion has been reduced to a minimum, which is particularly useful when shooting fast action sports or panning rapidly.

10-bit HEIF file format is also available in the Canon EOS R3. HDR-PQ-like JPEG images with improved highlight gradations can be converted from HEIF files in-camera.

With the HDR mode, users can achieve a single high dynamic range HEIF file from 3 HEIF composites automatically in as quickly as 0.02 seconds, making handheld HDR shooting an absolute breeze.

Like the EOS R5 and R6, the Canon EOS R3 comes with In-Body Image Stabilisation (In-Body IS) of up to 5.5 stops. When paired with compatible RF lenses, the effectiveness can go up to eight stops, making long exposure shooting without a tripod a cinch.

To meet movie production needs, the Canon EOS R3 is capable of recording 6K 60p RAW or 4K 120p 10-bit movie at the full-frame angle of field. High quality 4K 60p (oversampling from 6K) is also available for those who demand the very best quality. Canon Log 3 and HDR PQ are available, providing flexibility to match various post-production workflows.

For the first time since the EOS 7s, the Canon EOS R3 features the game-changing Eye Control AF function, which allows users to select a focus point by purely using the movement of the eye.

Multiple LEDs and sensors inside the newly developed EVF detect eye movement quickly, allowing photographers to instantly shift between different subjects without the need to fiddle around with buttons and controls. This helps them to quickly shift between AF targets, particularly when photographing motorsports and fast-moving subjects.

A newly added Vehicle Priority AF will also excite motorsport photographers. The AF can now detect automobiles and motorcycles with great precision. It can even detect the helmets of drivers when Spot Detection is enabled.

Featuring Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS as standard modes, a dual band Wi-Fi that supports FTP and FTPS are also available, along with WPA3 for added security for the new Canon EOS R3.

For press photographers, wired LAN connectivity offers fast transfer of files to remote FTP, FTPS or SFTP servers. All these are achieved without the need of any additional accessories.

For high-speed transfer, Mobile File Transfer allows the camera to transfer files quickly to a smartphone via a USB cable. By utilising the ultra-fast 5G mobile network, the files can be transferred to remote servers swiftly.

As a professional grade mirrorless camera, the Canon EOS R3 shares the same dust and drip resistance performance and shutter durability as the EOS-1DX Mark III. It is equipped with a 3.2-inch (3:2) Vari-angle LCD touch screen, a first for a professional body. It also boasts a resolution of approximately 4.15-million-dots, the highest ever in any Canon camera.

Also joining the new Canon EOS R3, Canon also unveiled the RF100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM and RF16mm f/2.8 STM lenses, expanding creative options for photography enthusiasts using the EOS R system at affordable prices.

Both lenses take advantage of the large diameter and short back focus of the RF mount that the EOS R system is renowned for, which results in both a compact optical system and excellent quality across the entire image, from edge to edge.

The Canon EOS R3 as well as new RF lenses will be available in Malaysia from November 2021.