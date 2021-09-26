Covid-19: 10 more deaths recorded in Sarawak since Sept 16

KUCHING (Sept 26): Sarawak recorded another 10 Covid-19 fatalities today including backlogs since Sept 16, out of which five were Brought In Dead (BID), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its Covid-19 daily update, SDMC said that two BID cases were recorded in Bintulu, another two in Kapit and one in Kuching,

“The BID case on Sept 16 was recorded in Bintulu involving a woman aged 47 who had comorbidities of high blood, dyslipidemia and asthma. The other BID case in Bintulu was recorded on Sept 17 and involved a 52-year-old man who had comorbidities of high blood, gout, heart disease and kidney disease.

“In Kapit, the first BID case was recorded on Sept 20 involving an 85-year-old man who had comorbidities of high blood, dyslipidemia, heart disease and kidney disease. The other BID case in Kapit was recorded on Sept 21 and involved a woman aged 90 and she had comorbidities of high blood and diabetes,” said the committee.

The BID case in Kuching was recorded on Sept 24 and involved a 96-year-old woman who had no history of any comorbidities.

Two deaths were recorded on Sept 22, involving a 75-year-old man from Kapit and a woman aged 66 from Sri Aman.

The man passed away at Kapit Hospital and had comorbidities of high blood and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) while the woman, who had comorbidities of high blood, dyslipidemia, diabetes and COPD, died at Sri Aman Hospital.

On Sept 24, three deaths were recorded involving a 77-year-old woman in Miri, a 70-year-old man in Kuching and a man aged 55 in Sibu.

The woman passed away at Miri Hospital and had comorbidities of high blood, dyslipidemia, diabetes and kidney disease while the 70-year-old man passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital. He had comorbidities of high blood, dyslipidemia, diabetes and heart disease.

The 55-year-old man who had comorbidities of inflammatory liver disease and lung cancer passed away at Sibu Hospital.

The death toll in Sarawak currently stands at 759.