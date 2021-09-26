Covid-19: 99.69 pct of Sarawak’s new 2,943 cases asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms

KUCHING (Sept 26): About 99.69 per cent or 2,934 out of 2, 943 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today were asymptomatic (Category 1) or exhibited mild symptoms (Category 2), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its Covid-19 daily update, SDMC said that 38.4 per cent, or 1,130 cases, fell under Category 1 while 61.3 per cent or 1,804 cases were under Category 2.

There were two cases (0.07 per cent) under Category 4 (having pneumonia and requiring oxygen support), three cases (0.1 per cent) were in Category 4 (pneumonia and requiring oxygen support) and four cases (0.14 per cent) were Category 5 (pneumonia and requiring ventilator support).

Sarawak’s cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 199,089.

Kuching continued to top the list with 810 cases followed by Sibu (377), Miri (324), Bintulu (179) and Limbang (150).

Other districts that logged triple-digit cases are Sri Aman with 110 cases, Bau (110) and Samarahan (106).

