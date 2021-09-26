Covid-19 cases increase to 1,078

KOTA KINABALU: New Covid-19 infections in Sabah increased by 116 to 1,078 cases on Sunday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the daily cases were not static and kept changing as it was influenced by the extent of standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance by the community.

“The higher SOP compliance is, the lower is the risk of the spread of the virus.”

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said 14 districts recorded an increase in cases and 12 districts saw a decrease, while Sandakan district maintained Saturday’s figure.

For urban areas, he said Lahad Datu reported the highest increase to 131 (+58) cases, followed by Kota Kinabalu 123 (+32) cases, Sandakan 81 cases and Penampang 64 (+16) cases.

Meanwhile, he said Tawau recorded a decrease of 23 cases to 41, Putatan 34 (-14) cases and Kudat 22 (-6) cases.

He said 13 of the new cases in Kota Kinabalu involved offshore oil rig workers.

Other districts that registered significant increase were Keningau 102 (+41) cases, Ranau 69 (+34) cases, Nabawan 39 (+22) cases, Pitas 39 (+14) cases and Tongod 14 (+12) cases, whereas Kalabakan 3 (-23) cases, Papar 32 (-21) cases and Tenom 14 (-18) cases saw an obvious drop.

Only eight cases involved detainees on Sunday.

Masidi also said the drop in backlog cases showed improvements in the update of data.

Of the 1,078 cases, he said 461 cases (42.76 per cent) were registered between two to three days, 28 cases (2.6 per cent) recorded between four to five days and 17 cases (1.58 per cent) were reported more than five days after the results were known.

He said close contact screenings remained the highest contributor to the daily number with 611 cases (56.7 per cent), followed by 306 cases (28.4 per cent) from symptomatic screenings, 36 cases (3.3 per cent) from cluster screenings, zero from targeted screening and 125 cases (11.6 per cent) from other screenings.

He said 316 cases (29.31 per cent) of the patients fell under Category 1, 677 cases (62.8 per cent) under Category 2, four cases in Category 3, 12 cases in Category 4 and eight cases in Category 5, while 61 cases were still under investigation.