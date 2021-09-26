Covid-19: Malaysia records 228 deaths, including 36 brought-in-dead

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 26): The Health Ministry has logged 228 more deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight yesterday, which brings the total number of fatalities from the pandemic here to 25,159 yesterday.

Out of the 228 new deaths logged, 36 cases were brought in dead.

The Health Ministry now logs deaths due to Covid-19 including backlogged cases, rather than just daily deaths with Covid-19 detected.

As of yesterday, Malaysia’s Covid-19 deaths averaged at 89 cases per day in the last week, continuing a downward trend that started on September 1 this year.

The national Covid-19 death rate in the last two weeks was 5.8 per 100,000 people, with four states in the country recording higher death rates than the national rate during the same period.

During the last two weeks, Penang had the highest of these death rates at 14.7 per 100,000 people, followed by Johor (11.5), Sabah (7.3) and Kelantan (6.2).

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 13,899 new Covid-19 cases, making the total active cases at 191,434.

The number of active cases had gone down by 4,403 in the last 24 hours, with yesterday seeing 18,074 new Covid-19 recoveries and which meant the daily number of recovered patients had yesterday again exceeded the daily number of new cases.

Since the pandemic started, a cumulative total of 2,185,131 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Malaysia, while the cumulative total of recovered patients is at 1,968,538 and which means 90.1 per cent had recovered so far. – Malay Mail