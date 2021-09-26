Covid-19: Sarawak tops list again with 2,943 new cases

KUCHING (Sept 26): Sarawak has once again topped the list of new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia today with 2,943 cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said this brings the cumulative number of cases in the state to 199,087.

Malaysia registered 13,104 positive cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,198,235.

Selangor followed second in the list of new Covid-19 cases with 1,558 cases, followed by Johor (1,455), Kelantan (1,206) and Sabah (1,078).

In other states, Perak recorded 994 cases, Pulau Pinang (955), Kedah (721), Pahang (604), Terengganu (685), Melaka (362), Kuala Lumpur (270), Perlis (80), Putrajaya (24), and Labuan (4).

