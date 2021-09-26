Covid-19 vaccination for 12-year-olds in Limbang from Oct 4-7

MIRI (Sept 26): The Covid-19 immunisation programme for schoolchildren age 12 in Limbang Division would run from Oct 4 to 7 at two vaccination centres (PPVs) – one at SMK Medamit hall and the other, at the district’s ‘Dewan Suarah’ (civic centre).

On Oct 4, PPV SMK Medamit would be open to pupils from SK Melaban, SK Kuala Mendalam, SK Lulu Lubai, SK Nanga Merit, SK Bukit Batu, SK Menuang, SK Tanjong, SK Ukong, SK Medamit and SK Long Napir.

The PPV Dewan Suarah Limbang would be open to children from SK Tiga Kampung, SK Telahak, SK Kuala Awang, SK Lubuk Tekuruk, SK Tedungan, SK Meritam, SK Pengkalan Jawa and SK Batu Danau, on Oct 5; those from SK Melayu Pusat, SK St Edmund, SK Limbang, SJKC Yuk Hin, SJKC Chung Hwa Limbang, SK Sungai Poyan, SK Bandar and SK Limpaki, on Oct 6; and those from SK Batu Empat, SK Kampung Pahlawan, SK RC Kubong, SK Merambur, SK Kubong, SK Limpaku Pinang, SK Kuala Penganan, SK Bukit Luba and SK Gadong, Oct 7.