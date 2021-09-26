Dayak Unity Gathering Oct 23

MIRI (Sept 26): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) is calling on all Dayak non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and Dayak politicians to attend a Dayak Unity Gathering at Paramount Hotel Sibu on Oct 23.

Its secretary general Julius Enchana in a statement here yesterday said the gathering would focus on Dayak agenda and the way forward.

“We are calling all Dayaks NGOs and Dayak politicians irrespective of political background to attend this gathering,” he said, adding it would be held in compliance with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

For more information, call Julius at 019-8487513 or Sai Malaka (0164599011).