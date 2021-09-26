Digital personality collects RM223,935 for flood victims



KOTA KINABALU: One of Sabah’s biggest digital personalities, Adam Shamil, collected RM223,935.72 of cash donation in just 72 hours, to help the recent flood victims in Penampang and Kinarut.

“This is arguably the fastest crowd-funding by an individual in Borneo with almost quarter of a million dollars accumulated in merely three days.

“I couldn’t have done it without you. When I started this initiative three days ago, I constantly question myself if I can collect RM50,000 within a week or I am just humiliating myself.

“But I guess if you put your heart into something with a pure intention to help others, god works in many mysterious ways to realise your vision,” he said in his Facebook post.

Initially, Adam with over 22 million total views on social media, initiated the donation drive through online with only RM50,000 target.

However, overwhelming support from his followers exceeded the target.

Adam, who is also from Penampang, said he will make sure transparency in the donation drive and all documentation will be shared in his social media.

“Thank you for making me the go-to person when channeling your donations for the affected victims over anybody else.

“Thank you for putting your hopes and beliefs in me in fully utilising the donations to help our friends in Penampang & Kinarut who are in desperate need of assistance.

“To my family, friends and those who follow me on social media, thank you for your unwavering support to this campaign by sharing my posts and even channeling your own money into this donation drive,” he said.

Adam is expected to start distributing the donation today.

“I promise to always maintain transparency when I execute any form of purchases, transactions or withdrawals. That means every receipt, conversation, call log and transaction history will be recorded and published on social media.

“To the people of Penampang and Kinarut, this is a little gift from us to you,” he said.

Many his followers on social media praised the initiative and thanked Adam for the effort.

“Truly proud of you Adam for your initiative in opening up a platform for donors to donate for all the flood victims. May you be blessed abundantly as the pillar of trust of so many donors who have faith in your good deeds,” said Zandi Angela.

Cabrine Solibun said, “Those who is affected from the flash flood recently, especially Kg Sugud, hope this can ease your burden. Bless your heart Adam Shamil for initiating this for them. Thank you to all donors. God bless you all”.

“You don’t need to be a politician or whatever high position job to help people. You can help people with the advantage you already have. Great initiative, big heart. All the best and God bless you Adam Shamil,” said George Chan in his shared post.

Another follower from Kg Labuk in Kinarut, Nellynel Robert, who is also on of the flood victims thanked Adam for the initiative.

“Congratulations Adam. Thank you for your kind heart by doing this charity to help those that have been affected by floods recently. My parent and relative’s house at Kg Labak Kinarut were also affected. So I’m behalf of them wanna say a big thank you to you Adam. God bless you and may everything will be eased,” she said.

According to Adam in his latest update on social media, most of the donations will be channelled today (Sunday), including gas stoves, rice and house cleaning materials requested by the victims.