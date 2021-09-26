Dr Annuar advises public to continue takeaway to reduce risk of infection

SIBU (Sept 26): Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator, Dr Annuar Rapaee cautions that dine-in at eateries poses the highest risk of contracting Covid-19.

“When eating or drinking at a food premises, face masks are off and this is when the virus can be easily transmitted especially if the eatery is an enclosed environment.

“I can only advise the public to avoid dine-in whenever possible. Perhaps continue to takeaway instead of dine-in to help reduce the number of daily Covid-19 cases in Sibu,” Dr Annuar gave the reminder during his live FB streaming yesterday evening.

The Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing also urged those undergoing home quarantine to strictly abide with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“I have received reports about non-compliance with home quarantine. Please be mindful that stern action under Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) (National Recovery Plan) Regulations 2021, can be taken against individuals for flouting home quarantine SOP.

“If convicted, an individual is liable to a fine not more than RM50,000 or sentenced to not more than six months imprisonment, or both,” stressed the Nangka assemblyman who advised Covid positive individuals to contact the Health Office if their residence is unsuitable for home quarantine so they can placed at low-risk treatment and quarantine centres (PKRC).

Dr Annuar informed that from 320 new cases recorded in Sibu yesterday, 114 (35.63 per cent) and 206 (64.37 per cent) were under categories 1 and 2 respectively but cautioned the public not to let their guard down as the virus is easily transmissible to the elderly and immunocompromised family members.

Touching on brought-in-dead (BID) cases, he emphasised that those with Covid-19 symptoms must seek immediate medical attention and not wait until it is too late.

Regarding the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) for adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years in Sibu Division, he said those no longer in school or who are currently in Sibu but studying elsewhere can just walk-in to the vaccination center (PPV).

Dr Annuar also explained that the third dose of Covid vaccine is for those with reduced immunity such as HIV, cancer, diabetes patients and so on, while booster jab is given to healthy individuals seven months after the second dose.

A slide on Demographic and Clinical Characteristics of the Study Population Baseline released on Sept 16 presented by Dr Annuar shows remarkable reduction in severe cases in Israel after booster jabs were administered.

“I’m just showing data from the study conducted in Israel. I am not making any suggestion but just sharing information,” he explained.