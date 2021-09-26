Khairy: RM3 mln approved for Sarawak to outsource non-Covid-19 procedures to private hospitals

KUCHING (Sept 26): Putrajaya has approved RM3 million for Sarawak to outsource non-Covid-19 procedures to the private hospitals in the state during this pandemic, said Khairy Jamaluddin.

The Health Minister said the non-Covid-19 procedures had been put on hold due to the pandemic situation, which had seen the state’s health facilities struggling to meet the demand.

“Now, we want to send these procedures to private hospitals, and we have approved RM3 million for Sarawak to do that,” he told a press conference after a meeting with the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya here today.

To a question, Khairy said some private hospitals in the country, including their Intensive Care Unit (ICU) have started accepting Covid-19 cases.

In Sarawak, he said KPJ has been attending to Covid-19 cases.

“There is no question of private hospitals not helping out. They are helping out.”

Having said that, Khairy reiterated that the government has engaged private hospitals to deal with non-Covid-19 procedures to help reduce the burden of government hospitals.

“The key right now is outsourcing non-Covid-19 procedures that have been put off,” he added.